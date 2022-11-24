How to defeat Gym Leader Grusha in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The most powerful Gym Leader in all of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is Grusha. Gym Leader Grusha specializes in Ice-type Pokémon that can overwhelm many players if they are not careful. Since his Pokémon are very high-leveled, you need to properly prepare before going into this fight. This is why we have analyzed each Pokémon he will use and we will show you exactly how you can defeat Gym Leader Grusha in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to win against Gym Leader Grusha in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All the Pokémon that Gym Leader Grusha will use in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be of the Ice type. This means that you should bring Pokémon with the Fire, Fighting, or Rock-type with you. There is one Pokémon that could single-handedly beat Grusha and all of her Pokémon, and that is Hawlucha. If you haven’t caught it yet, then you can head to the northeasternmost point of Paldea, where the river from Paldea’s Highest Peak reaches the ocean. In this location, you should find a level 52 to 54 Hawlucha, who can beat all these Ice-types with ease.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, let’s see all her Pokémon, one by one. The first enemy she is going to throw at you will be a level 47 Frosmoth. Since it is a Bug-type as well as Ice-type, Fighting won’t do the trick here. Either start the battle with a Fire or Rock-type or use Hawlucha’s Flying-type moves to beat it instantly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Pokémon Gym Leader Grusha will throw at you in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a level 47 Beartic. If you are using a Fire or Rock-type to main this battle, this will be your biggest hurdle, as Beartic has Earthquake, and can one-shot most Pokémon weak to Ground attacks. This is when you should use a Fighting-type to get to the next round.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the third round of the battle, Gym Leader Grusha will send out a level 47 Cetitan. This Pokémon only has Water and Ice-type moves, so the situation is very similar to what it was with Beartic. Rock and Fire-types will be defeated instantly by Cetitan, but a Fighting-type should easily get through this bout.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last Pokémon that Gym Leader Grusha will try to use to defeat you in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a level 48 Ice terastallized Altaria. This Pokémon will overwhelm most of your team, as it has Ice, Dragon, Fairy, and Flying-type attacks. Your best bet would be a pure Fire-type if you want to get through Altaria easily. Otherwise, try to use Pokémon that are fast, so that you can get the first shot.