How to defeat Gym Leader Iono in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many Gym Leaders that the players can defeat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and, for the first time, you can do it in whatever order you want. If you have come to Levincia city to defeat the Electric-type Gym Leader Iono, then you are in luck, cause we know exactly how you can bring her down a notch. This popular streamer will make you go through the task of finding Mr. Walksabout for a long time, and only then will she fight you. To bring her down before her viewers, here is how you can defeat Gym Leader Iono in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to win against Gym Leader Iono in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All the Pokémon that Gym Leader Iono will use in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be of the Electric type. This means that you should bring Pokémon with the Ground type with you. A really good place to get some Pokémon before this battle would be Asado Desert, to the west. It has a lot of level 20 Ground Pokémon that you can capture and use in this battle. Using a Ground-type Pokémon will render all of her Electric attacks useless since these Pokémon are immune to them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, let’s see all her Pokémon, one by one. The first enemy she is going to throw at you will be a level 23 Wattrel. Since this guy is a Flying-type, and will also levitate, you will have to use a move such as Smack Down to make sure your Ground moves work on it. Otherwise, you should use Rock-type moves, since most Ground-types have a few in their arsenal. Wattrel will most likely just use Peck on you since you will be immune to all other attacks it can use.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Pokémon Gym Leader Iono will throw at you in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a level 23 Luxio. This will be an extremely straightforward battle. Just hit it with a Ground-type move and you should quickly get to the next phase.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the third round of the battle, Gym Leader Iono will send out a level 23 Bellibolt. Though it is extremely weak to Ground-type moves, it has an extremely high HP stat, and will probably take two to three powerful Ground attacks. Another problem with this round is that Bellibolt will use Water Gun on you, which can be disastrous if your Pokémon is under-leveled. Your best bet is to have someone that can take a shot or two for this round, or just make sure that you use your second-best Ground-type Pokémon when Bellibolt comes in. If they lose, you can just switch back to your main.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last Pokémon that Gym Leader Iono will try to use to defeat you in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a level 24 Electric terastallized Mismagius. If you have Smack Down ready, this fight will be a breeze. Otherwise, Mismagius is going to be a tricky opponent, as it will constantly use Ghost-type moves to damage you. Your best bet would be to use a weaker Pokémon to get Mismagius to stop from levitating and then destroying it with a Ground-type move.