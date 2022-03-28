When you’re entering the Weepwild Dankness, there’s plenty for you to explore and find in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. One of the tougher adversaries you’re going to fight against is the Banshee, and you’ll have to do this as you progress through the story. Defeating this boss can be a little difficult. In this guide, we cover how to defeat the Banshee boss in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

When you initially battle against the Banshee, you’ll find that they start at the far end of the arena. They will eventually summon various large skulls into the battle. Although these do not directly damage you, they will float around the arena and only harm you when bumping into your character, so remaining mindful of their positioning is important. While at the back of the arena, the Banshee will send out waves of energy blasts at you. These blasts sweep at chest level and leg level. The blasts at chest level require you to crouch to dodge them, and when they’re at leg level, you’ll need to jump to avoid damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eventually, the Banshee will dive down the middle, bringing with it a purple fog. You will take damage while touching the fog, so when the Banshee has moved down to the center to your starting position, you’ll need to stand outside the arena to shoot it. The Banshee will also fire out several blasts that you will need to hide behind the trees to avoid damage.

The Banshee will return to the back of the arena to fire out the chest and leg level blasts at you again. When this happens, the purple fog will disperse from the center of the arena to the exterior and damage you if you’re not at the center of the arena. You’ll need to make sure you’re standing away from this fog in the blasts’ way to avoid any additional damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Banshee keeps up this rotation throughout the entire battle, with the large skulls weaving in and out of the battle, potentially damaging you if you hit them. If you ever need a Death Save, target them to pick yourself back up.

After defeating the Banshee, you’ll have completed the boss battle, and you can continue with the story.