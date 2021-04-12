How to defeat the Slig Mama boss in The Hijack in Oddworld: Soulstorm

In Oddworld: Soulstorm, Abe’s journey to free himself and the Mudokens will test you with plenty of puzzles and dangerous situations that are bound to have you restarting checkpoints consistently until you get it right. Even scenarios where the place is filled with enemies could be considered puzzles because Abe usually has to use the environment and items in his inventory to his advantage. During The Hijack, you will guide Mudokens and work your way to the front of the train you are trying to take over. However, near the end of the level, you will be confronted by a giant mech suit called Slig Mama. Here is how to defeat it.

Once you arrive at the area where the cutscene introducing Slig Mama plays, you will notice the worker that jumped into the suit dropped a blow torch near some propane tanks directly under the machine. This is your hint on how to defeat the boss.

Before you drop down from the checkpoint, first tell any Mudokens you are guiding to wait (hold down on the D-pad) and make sure you fill up on Soulstorm Brew at the vending machine.

Slig Mama has two far-range sensors that will detect you behind crates. Once you are seen, they will fire three missiles at a time towards your location. You can take a hit from one missile, but once a second one connects with you, you will be sent to the checkpoint and have to start over. The first few times you get closer to the boss, really focus on recognizing the pattern the missiles fly in and where you can safely stand for cover.

First, you need to get past a batch of crates in the middle aisle. You can destroy the first few crates and time your move to get past the final crate in between firing sequences. Surprisingly, the missiles don’t seem to destroy the crates until quite a few have directly hit them.

When past the first crates, drop down low, and Slig Mama cannot see you. When they finish firing, climb to the top level and wait for a missile to light the explosive crate on the other side. Drop back down below and wait for the ensuing chain reaction of fire and explosions to remove all the wooden objects in the area.

When all the crates and obstructions in the way have burned away, pull out your fire extinguisher. There is no longer anywhere for you to hide from the sensors, so Slig Mama will now continuously fire in your direction. Luckily, there are a few spots that you can stand where the missiles will always hit platforms. The bottom path is mostly safe; but be careful not to get to close or you will be hit. Just take out the fire with the extinguisher, but be sure to save the Royal Jelly down here for when you really need it to heal yourself.

Once you have created a safe walkway for yourself, throw some Soulstorm through the middle portion to land on the blowtorch. You can also jump to the top left portion if you are struggling to hit the blowtorch from down below. This should be another safe area where you cannot be hit. You will be able to start a fire underneath them, but you can not reach the propane tanks at either spot.

Now comes the risky part. You need to guide missiles between the upper and lower regions, and jump to the middle section on the right and throw Soulstorm at the propane tanks to connect the trail of fire to them. If you do so, you will hear whistling. Quickly run back to safety and wait for the explosion to destroy Slig Mama. You will need to wait a few seconds for the propane tanks to explode.

Once Slig Mama is destroyed, run back and grab your Mudoken followers and make your way towards the train brake where you will end the mission. You can pickpocket the Slig who piloted the machine, and there are two enemies ahead before the end, a flying Slig and a machine gun Slig.