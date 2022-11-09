The islands of Sonic Frontiers are filled with dangerous enemies around every corner that are ready to take you down if you aren’t careful. Of these enemies, you will find ones that are labeled Guardians. These large foes are more deadly than the standard allies and act as minibosses for you to overcome. While each of these Guardians has a special mechanic to figure out, none are as interesting as Strider. This guide will show you how to defeat the Strider Guardians in Sonic Frontiers.

How to beat the Strider Guardians in Sonic Frontiers

Like the other Guardians, Striders stand tall out in the world and are very intimidating when you come across them. Looking like large, mechanical spiders, Strider Guardians have long limbs and a centralized core surrounded by rings. These rings are important because they are how you will defeat the Strider Guardians. Get ready to do some rail sliding.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you first run into a Strider Guardian, it will launch multiple rings. Stay away from the rings while they are glowing red. Once they turn black, run up to them and rail slide on one. As you go around it, the circular rail will turn blue. After sliding on the entire rail, it will turn white. Once one turns white, Sonic will jump up to the next one. Ride as many rails as you need to to reach the three rails that surround the Strider Guardian’s core.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach the three rings surrounding the core, rail slide on each of them until they all turn white. While you are riding on the rails, the Strider Guardian will attack with different types of energy that stick to the rails. Jump from rail to rail to avoid the energy. Once they are all white, a platform will appear under the Strider Guardian’s core. Attack the core as much as you can.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have damaged the core a bit, Sonic will fall and you will need to repeat the process. Turn the rings white while avoiding the energy attacks. Once the rings around the core are white, you will get to attack the core again. You should only need to attack the core two or three times before the Strider Guardian gets destroyed.