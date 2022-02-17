How to destroy Metal Flowers in Horizon Forbidden West

As you traverse the wilds and ruins of Horizon, you will come across these strange flowers/vines that block your path. These Metal Flowers may look beautiful, but they eventually need to be destroyed so you can get access to new areas. It’s time to trim the weeds. Here is how you destroy Metal Flowers in Horizon Forbidden West.

What are Metal Flowers?

Long ago in the age of Horizon Zero Dawn, Metal Flowers were a type of collectible that you could find. Now, they are an obstacle that must be overcome. Metal Flowers typically appear around the world in ruins or on quest paths to block your way and prevent you from gaining access to an area. Once they are destroyed, you will gain access to whatever it is they were blocking. This is usually a path to continue a quest, crafting materials, or even cashes.

How to destroy Metal Flowers

To destroy Metal Flowers, you will need to get your hands on some special equipment. More specifically, you will need to gain access to the Vine Cutter. Thankfully, you won’t need to go searching for this equipment. You will automatically unlock it during the Seeds of the Past mission. This is the 12th main mission in the game and will take some time to get to. Once you get your hands on the Vine Cutter, attack a Metal Flower by pressing the R1 button until it opens up. When the Metal Flower opens, hold down the R1 button to use the Vine Cutter to destroy the Metal Flower.