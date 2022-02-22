How to destroy the barrier in Chinju Forest in Genshin Impact

Players taking on the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual questline will eventually destroy a mystical barrier in Chinju forest. After players find the locations of all three Tanukis in Chinju Forest, they are given the barrier’s location and tasked with destroying it.

How to destroy the barrier in Chinju Forest

To reach the location of the barrier, players need to head towards the east of the Loroi statue. Upon reaching the area, a cutscene will trigger automatically, revealing the exact spot of the barrier. For those unaware, the barrier can be found in the cliffside cavern.

Upon entering the cavern, players need to interact with the first shrine pillar. Once done, players will need to use the ward given to them during the prior mission in the same questline on the pillar. This will trigger the mechanism, and you’ll get access to the puzzle that needs to be solved to remove the barrier.

The puzzle contains five shrine pillars that players need to adjust so that it resembles the constellation. The exact order that players need to follow while interacting with the pillars is mentioned below:

Leave the first pillar (used for activating the puzzle) at 1.

Set the pillar right behind the first pillar to 4.

There is one pillar hidden in the corner of the cavern. Set it to 3.

Finally, there is a pillar on each side of Tori Gate. Set both of them to 2.

Once done, players need to interact with the first pillar again, which will immediately spawn Ochimusha, a menacing mini-boss. Carefully maneuver the fight and defeat the Ochimusha to remove the barrier, completing the quest.