During your first few dungeon delves in Stranger of Paradise, you will undoubtedly accumulate a mountain of gear that you don’t actually need — be it underleveled gear, gear of the wrong rarity, or gear with sub-stats that you don’t actually need. You only have 500 inventory slots for gear, and it will fill up extremely fast. There is a method to get rid of unwanted items however — here’s how to disassemble gear in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you can access the World Map, press the Start button to open the main menu, followed by R1 to access the Cornelia menu. You will see two options: Talk and Smithy. Open up the Smithy and you will see the Disassembly option. From here, you can hit the Triangle button to select unwanted items, followed by the Cross button to disassemble the items selected. Doing so will reward you with a variety of materials which can be used to upgrade weapons later on down the line.

You can also press Square to lock items you don’t wish to disassemble, or select all if you’ve locked the appropriate items and want to mass-disassemble. Square will also allow you to filter the items collected by Name, Job, Rarity, and Special Effects. These features allow you to keep your backpack in good order, so that you can focus on your main mission of killing Chaos.