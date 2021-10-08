How to display FPS in Battlefield 2042

With the FPS counter on your display in Battlefield 2042, you’ll be able to figure out how well the game runs on your hardware. You’ll also be able to tell when an issue occurs with your game and where it happens, giving you a way to narrow down any problems you might have with the graphics. In this guide, we’re going to break down how you can display your Battlefield 2042 FPS and show where it will be displayed.

You won’t find it in your settings. Instead, you need to jump into the game, but you don’t have to start playing. You can do this from the menu. First, you need to hit the ‘`’ key on your keyboard on the far right side, to the left of the ‘1’ key. From there, a command box will appear on the top left of your screen, and then you will need to type out “perfoverlay.drawfps 1”, and then it should appear on the upper portion of your screen. You’ll be able to see it in real-time while you’re playing Battlefield 2042.

Alternatively, if you’re playing Battlefield 2042 on Steam, you can also display it from this program. To show FPS through Steam, you can bring up the Steam overlay by hitting the “Shift+TAB” keys and then going to the settings option at the very bottom of the screen. A new notification bar will appear from there, and you want to click the final tab labeled ‘in-game.’ There will be an option on the left side of this menu where you can choose to have the FPS counter and where you can display it.

Both of these options should be available to you in real-time, giving you accurate information about how your hardware is handling Battlefield 2042.