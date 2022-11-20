Any game becomes more fun when you can connect and play with friends. Fortunately, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet boast several features that ensure you are never alone in your journey. Not only can you go through the entire story mode with friends, but you can also trade Pokémon and battle trainers. If you are looking to explore the game’s multiplayer action, this guide explains how to battle against friends in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Battling friends in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Using the multiplayer option in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is fairly simple. When in-game, press the ‘X’ key to open the menu. Here, select Poke Portal, which will then present you with a bunch of options, including Link Trade, Link Battle, and Battle Stadium. Click on the Link Battle option, followed by selecting either Single Battle, Double Battle or Multi Battle. You should also see a Set Link Code option at the bottom of the same screen with some number code (can be changed) written. Using the code, your friends will be able to join your game and battle against you. Once other trainers join your lobby, you’ll need to finalize the rules for battle, the stadium, and even the background music.

It’s worth noting that Poke Portal won’t be available from the get-go. However, as you reach your first Pokémon Center, the feature will become active, and you’ll be able to take different actions online, including battling and trading. Additionally, you will need a Nintendo Online subscription to access the game’s multiplayer feature.