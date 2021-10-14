How to do the Kucherov deke in NHL 22

One deke that you might not see all that often in NHL 22, but want to perform nevertheless, is the fake deke. This move is also known as the Kucherov deke. The Kucherov was made famous in 2018 when Lightning forward and former Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov scored a goal during the 2018 NHL All-Star Weekend by faking a shot and letting the puck slide past the goalie. So, you want to do this move in NHL 22? Let’s go over the controls.

To do the Kucherov/fake deke you’ll first want to set up by using a stride deke. To perform a stride deke, follow these controls:

Press LB/L1 and then shift LS/Left Stick to either the left or the right. The direction that you shift LS/Left Stick will depend on whether your skater is left-handed or right-handed. For left-handed shots, shift the Left Stick to the right. For right-handed shots, move this stick to the left.

From here, you’ll need to put the puck on your backhand. This can be done with by shifting the right stick/right analog stick to the left for a right-handed shot, or to the right for a left-handed shot.

Those are the controls for the fake deke. This move can be incredibly hard to pull of in a game, however, so it might be best to save this in case you go into a Shootout.

