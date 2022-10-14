One of the most celebrated moves in all of hockey in the lacrosse-style deke, or otherwise known as the Michigan. This move involves putting the puck flat on the stick, holding the stick lacrosse-style, and then attempting to swat it in and beat the goaltender. It’s an extremely tough move to pull of in real life, let along NHL 23. But if you’re looking to figure out how to do it in NHL 23, here’s what you need to do.

How to do the Michigan deke in NHL 23

To do the Michigan deke in NHL 23, here’s what you have to do. First, ensure that the puck is on the forehand of your stick. This can be done through either the right stick (for Xbox) or right analog stick (for PlayStation) to either the left or right. Left-handed players need to shift the stick to the left, while right-handed players have to go to the right.

Next, press LB/L1. After this, click down on the right stick (for Xbox) or R3. While still clicking down on the right stick/R3, you will have to swirl the right stick in a half circle. For right-handed players, start by shifting the stick to the left, rotate it down and end to the right. Do the opposite for left-handed players, so start at the right, rotate down, and end on the left. If clock position help you, go from 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock for right-handed players, and from 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock for left-handed users.

In summary, here are the controls for the lacrosse (Michigan) deke:

Hit LB/L1 Click R/R3 Do a half circle with the right stick. Move to the stick from 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock for right-handed players. Left-handed players need to shift the right stick from 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock. Also, try to do this as slow as possible, in order to nail it down. If you’re going too slow, try speeding it up a bit.

This can be incredibly hard to pull off, even for players who have high deking attributes. If you want to do this in-game, you need to practice this in Free Skate. It will take quite a while to nail down, so work at it.