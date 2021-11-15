How to download Halo Infinite multiplayer beta on the Xbox PC app

In a surprise launch, 343 Industries has launched the Halo Infinite multiplayer portion of the game ahead of the game’s original December 8 launch. The Halo Infinite multiplayer releasing ahead of the game’s official launch is a beta, so everyone can expect a patch and a handful of changes to arrive to the game after more players have had the chance to play it. For those looking to play the game from your Xbox PC application, here’s what you need to know about downloading the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta.

You will need to download the Xbox PC application from Microsoft’s website before moving forward. You’ll also need to have a Microsoft account.

After you have both of those things and have your Xbox PC application set up, navigate the application and start it. Once you’re on the application page, go to the search bar at the top right, and type in ‘Halo Infinite.’ It may take a few seconds to load. Next, you should see a Halo Infinite page with the official game and the game’s multiplayer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Click on the Halo Infinite multiplayer icon, and you’ll go to the Halo Infinite multiplayer page. You should be able to download this application, so long as you have an Xbox Game pass subscription or you have already preordered the Halo Infinite game. The application will start to download, so long as you meet these prerequisites. Both the multiplayer and single-player campaign are available with Game Pass subscriptions.

The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta will be available until December 8, and then it will fully launch. All of your progress throughout the beta will follow you into the full game, confirmed by the 343 Industries team.