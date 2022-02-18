How to drain the mine in the Deep Trouble quest – Horizon Forbidden West

There is trouble down in the mines. The mine has collapsed and two men are still stuck inside. You need to figure out a way to drain the mine and free them. Luckily, there are some explosives left over. Here is how you drain the mine in the Deep Trouble quest in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the mission until you reach the pair of miners who are trapped in the cave. You will get a cutscene where you interact with the miners and learn that there are some explosives left over. Of course, Aloy will want to get her hands on them. Continue to the next area to find yourself in a large, open room with water below you. Swim to the other side and climb up the ladder like in the image above.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue along the path and crouch to get to the next area. In the next room, you will need to either avoid some Burrowers or take them out. Get to the other side of the room and follow the tracks. Jump the gap and head to the right to climb up to another area you will crouch through. After climbing down on the other side, you will be back in the room with the explosives.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Knock down the ladder in case you fall in the water then use your Pullcaster to pull the beam over to you. Climb onto the beam and climb up the ledges to reach the explosives on the track above. Press the triangle button to interact with the explosives. This will initiate a cutscene where the bombs explode and drain the mines. Be careful of the machines that spawn afterward.