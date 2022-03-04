How to drift in Gran Turismo 7

Even for veteran drivers, Gran Turismo 7 offers several challenging races that will have players begging for just a little extra ounce of speed. This instance is certainly guaranteed to happen when racing online and likely when you get deeper into the game’s single-player campaign. Instead of spending countless amounts of Credits on boosting certain aspects of your car, it may be best to learn and master the art of the drift. Here’s what you’ll need to do.

Successful drifts are mainly defined by the amount of speed your able to control while accurately cutting corners. To begin drifting, continue at a high speed as you begin to brake around a corner. Once you start to round a corner, use the handbrake by pressing circle, which will result in the rear wheels sliding. You’ll want to continue this slide throughout the entire corner and then steer in the opposite direction to regain control and balance out of the car.

If you’ve attempted drifting before, you may have already noticed that your car is able to regain speed at a faster rate than it typically does by simply braking at sharp turns — and that’s a great thing. Thus, it is crucial to remember that maintaining momentum (no matter how fast you are going) is always better than full-on stops. We recommend players practice this process in the game’s Drift Trials mode, as you can take your time and even retry on any given course if something goes wrong.

