We don’t think this needs to be said, but it’s just fun to dunk a basketball. Dunks have been a vital part of the game, and there have been quite a few that to this day, remain memorable moments in NBA history. Basketball fans can replicate this by dunking in NBA 2K23. But in order to do just that, you’ll need to know the controls. There are some new things to know about dunking in NBA 2K23, so let’s get into it all.

Related: How to change your MyCareer nickname in NBA 2K23

How to dunk in NBA 2K23

To perform a dunk in NBA 2K23, press RT (Xbox)/R2 (PlayStation) while moving your player close to the basket with the left stick. From there, move and hold the right stick up, and the player that you are controlling will perform a two-handed dunk. You can perform a couple of other dunks in NBA 2K23, such as a dominant dunk or a flashy dunk. Here are those controls:

Dominant (or off-hand) dunk : Press RT/R2 + move and hold the right stick up left or right in close range (the direction of the right stick determines dunking hand)

: Press RT/R2 + move and hold the right stick up left or right in close range (the direction of the right stick determines dunking hand) Aggressive skill dunk: Press RT/R2 + move and hold the right stick down while driving in close range (with left stick), release right stick to finish the dunk. For the meter, make sure to release at the top of it.

Additionally, the NBA 2K23 team added some new controls to the Pro Stick. While driving and holding RT/R2, here are the additional inputs to the right stick, and what each does: