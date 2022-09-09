In NBA 2K23 MyCareer, users start out by creating their build. This includes designing a player’s vitals, including height, weight, position, wingspan, and the attribute layout. But before all of that, you’ll need to choose a name for your MyPlayer. Now, as you might have noticed, the commentators and everyone you know will refer to you as MP. If you want to fix, or are looking to change your nickname in MyCareer, here is what you should do to correct this.

How to change your MyCareer nickname in NBA 2K23

We should note right off the bat that you are able to change the secondary nickname of your MyPlayer character in NBA 2K23. While this does may not affect the name that shows up on your jersey or screen, it will affect how the announcers reference you in-game.

Now to do this, you will have needed to make it past the Summer League situation and be in the NBA. After that, you will want to do the following:

Step 1 : In The City main menu, pause and scroll to the Options/Quit section.

: In The City main menu, pause and scroll to the Options/Quit section. Step 2 : Select the Settings tab.

: Select the Settings tab. Step 3: Scroll down to change the Secondary Nickname. This affects what the play-by-play commentators call you. You can also change your social media handle here as well.

If you want more of a name change than this, you will need to create a new save file and start from the beginning of MyCareer. However, if this change helps, it can be a quick fix for those who are either sick of hearing MP all the time, or want to hear a specific nickname.