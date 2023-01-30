How to dye Leather Armor in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft has not always had that many options when it came to customizing various aspects of your character. Nowadays, things are really user-friendly, and you can change just about any part of your character that you want. When it comes to armor, sometimes you don’t want the same color to be showing at all times. Luckily, if you are a person very conscious of how their character looks, you can dye Leather Armor. Here is how to do it.

How to change the color of Leather Armor in Minecraft

To dye Leather Armor, you first will need a Cauldron filled with water and some colored dyes in your inventory. Cauldrons can be found in Villages or made with Iron Ingots. When you have it, place it somewhere it fill it with water from a Bucket. Now, switch to one of your Dyes and interact with the water to make it change color.

Now that the water is dyed, all you need to do is pull out the Leather Armor piece in your hand and interact with the water to dye it. That piece will instantly drain the water a little and change the color of the item in your hand. You can now equip it and see how it looks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can keep dyeing the water by putting new dyes into it. Some will combine to blend different colors, while others will just change the color outright to what you put in. As long as there is water in the Cauldron, you can keep applying dyes and taking it out to put on armor.

There are quite a few dyes in Minecraft, and some of them are made from interesting means if you are playing in Survival. Some can be found very easily, while others are only obtained by combining two together.