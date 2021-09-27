How to earn Shillings in Lost Ark

Shillings are an important currency in Lost Ark. They are a free currency that can be earned pretty easily, and are needed to interact with NPCs. They are used to purchase in-game items like potions, gear, and other things, and they cannot be shared between players or accounts.

While it is not possible to directly purchase Shillings for money in the in-game shop, Gold in Lost Ark can be exchanged for Shillings at specific vendors. Gold can be purchase for money if players wish to do so.

How to get Shillings

Shillings can be earned simply by playing the game. They can be gotten from numerous sources, and the more time you put into running the game’s content, the more Shillings you will get.

Defeating enemies

Finishing quests

Chaos Dungeons

Cube Dungeons

In exchange for Gold are certain NPCs

The common consensus among the community at the moment is that Cube Dungeons are one of the best ways to farm Shillings at the moment. Running them repeatedly might get a little boring, but it is certainly worth it for the number of Shillings it can generate.