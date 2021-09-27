How to get gold in Lost Ark

Gold is a rare currency in Lost Ark that players will want to get in order to facilitate trades. Gold is used for trading between players at the Auction House and can be extremely important. If you are looking for a particularly hard to get part for your build, it might make sense to spend Gold on it at the Auction House than grind it out.

Gold will also act as a premium currency and will be available to purchase from the in-game shop as soon as it releases. We will have more information on the bundle costs when this happens.

How to get Gold

There are a number of activities in the game that players can complete to get gold, but it is important to understand that many of these are time-gated. You cannot simply endlessly run them, gathering up more gold each time. Gold can be earned by doing the following activities:

Daily and Weekly quest rewards

Island Events

Leveling Achievments

Trading with other players (given them gear for gold)

In-store purchases

Void Dungeons

Raids

Once again, many of these are quite limited, which is to be expected as Gold is the game’s Premium Currency. People seeking to maximize their Gold income should always be completely there activities as many times a day and week as possible.