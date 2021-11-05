How to edit your work outfit in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC

The Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a ton of features to check out. One of the smaller features of the DLC is the ability to change your work clothes and give them a fresh new look that is unique to you. Don’t be stuck in the monotonous routine, spice things up with a new hat or maybe a duckbill. Here’s how to change your clothes in the DLC.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first thing you will need to do is access the DLC. This is done easily since the DLC starts as soon as you boot up the game. You will get a call from Tom Nook telling you to come to the airport. After you arrive, Lottie will tell you that she has a work opportunity for you. Take a plane out to the island chain and start your new job as a designer.

Immediately when you arrive on the island, Lottie will have work for you. Complete the first design and head back to the office to get paid. Afterward, head back upstairs to your locker and you will see that you can now use it to change the look of your outfit. Unfortunately, you only have two tops that you can wear; a work shirt or a dress. You can, however, edit all the other apparel items like your pants and accessories. Later on, Lottie will give you a promotion. After the promotion, you will have additional shirts you can wear.