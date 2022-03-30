Communication is important in any game, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands can have you communicate your excitement and joy through your characters with emotes. Each of your characters can have a handful of emotes attached, but activating them can be a little confusing. Here’s what you need to know about how to emote in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Emoting in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands requires you to use the quick access menu. When using a controller, you can open up this menu by clicking and holding down your Start button and waiting for it to pop up. If you’re using a keyboard, you’ll need to click the Z key. For PC players, you’ll have a much easier time bringing it up than those on a console.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’ve brought the menu up, you’ll see your options to ping, enter the game’s photo mode, or use any emotes you’ve applied to your menu. You can add more or swap yours out by visiting the Quick Change machine in Brighthoof inside Izzy Fizzie’s tavern. We recommend waiting until the area is clear of enemies before attempting to use any of your emotes. However, you can stop using them mid-animation by merely using your controller and moving.