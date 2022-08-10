How to Enable Augmentation for Qurious Crafting in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

For any weapon you want to use in Qurious Crafting in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, you must ensure the weapon or armor has reached the Enable Augmentation stage. It’s a specific state you can reach after fulfilling a handful of requirements. Once you reach this point with a desired weapon or armor, you can begin using the Qurious Crafting system. Here’s what you need to know about how to Enable Augmentation for Qurious Crafting Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

What is Enable Augmentation in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

The only way for a weapon or armor to reach the Enable Augmentation stage is for them to reach their maximum upgrade level. For a weapon, that means reaching rarity rank 10 and having the final weapon in that weapon tree. This will force you to battle against some of the most challenging Afflicted monsters in Sunbreak, and you may have to farm these creatures multiple times to make sure you can find the materials you need to use to reach this point. The same goes for the armor, but this is less complicated.

Related: How to get Investigation Coins in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you want your armor to reach the Enable Augmentation stage, you must give it the best upgrades available. This means you want to ensure you’ve provided enough Armor Spheres to reach their maximum level. Once you’ve done this, you can begin augmenting these materials and boosting them for your character.

You can only use the best of the best gear in Qurious Crafting. If you have not reached this yet, we recommend working your way through more Anomaly Quests and Investigations to boost your chances of finding rare materials. The more monsters you defeat and obtain resources from, the easier it is to unlock Enable Augmentation.