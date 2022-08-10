Amber Essence is a major resource you will need to use in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It has to do with the Qurious Crafting system for your weapons and armor. If you’re looking to do any of this advanced crafting, Amber Essence will be used in nearly every process step. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Amber Essence in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Amber Essence in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The best way to reliably find Amber Essence is by completing Anomaly Investigations. An Anomaly Investigation will have you fighting a randomized monster with a unique time frame, party requirement, different locale, and multiple random factors thrown into these quests. They’re unlike the traditional Monster Hunters or the Anomaly Assignments you’ve been working on. However, Amber Essence will drop as a Quest Reward or by defeating the Monster at the end of a hunt.

You will see it on the reward page after the hunt has concluded. You can bring it back to the Smithy to use in the Qurious Weapon or Armor crafting options. However, any weapon or armor you use must reach its maximum upgrade. For weapons, that means grabbing the final weapon in a weapon tree and using it in Qurious Crafting. When it comes to armor, you need to upgrade them to their maximum level so they can no longer receive Armor Spheres.

As you progress through the Anomaly Investigations and reach high Research Levels, you will gain access to more difficult quests. These quests have even better rewards, and they contain higher-quality crafting materials you can use on your gear.