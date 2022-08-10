Investigation Coins are a critical resource for you to find in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. You will need it if you want to continue your work with Bahari the Scientist, and unlock more items from him while completing Anomaly Investigations. There’s a specific method you want to follow if you want to find these coins. This guide covers how to get Investigation Coins in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Investigation Coins

You will receive Investigation Coins upon completing an Anomaly Investigation quest in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. These are available alongside the standard Anomaly quests where you battle against Afflicted monsters. These creatures are much more potent than the standard ones you’ve been fighting against, and you won’t be able to capture them. They can only be taken down in combat.

When you have enough Investigation Coins, make your way to Bahari the Scientist. You can find him to the right of the Canteen in Elgado Outpost. You can exchange any of your coins with Bahari to receive various items he has for sale. If you want to expand the items he has to offer you at his exchange, you will need to complete more Anomaly Investigations and increase your Research Level, which is also how you get the coins.

An excellent way to receive a large number of Investigation Coins is to complete multiple Research Requests from Bahari. You must complete 10 of these Research Requests to receive 50 Investigation Coins. We recommend focusing on these quests if you’re looking to prioritize them. These items consist of Amber Essence, King Armor SPheres, Sovereign Jewels, Outfit Vouchers, Monster Materials, and more.

