You can customize your Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West to reflect the type of character you want to play and give her some of the best armor and weapons you can find while playing the game. Another customization option that you can utilize while playing the game is face paint. This guide will cover how to equip face paint in Horizon Forbidden West and how it works.

You can find them in the major settlements, and this will be the primary location you visit you make this change. It will cost a bit of metal scrap whenever you see them. You’ll begin with a handful of options; however, as you progress through the game, you’ll be able to earn additional options as you complete main and side quests for characters as you play through the game.

These are cosmetic items that you can add to Aloy’s appearance, and outside of changing what she looks like, they serve little other purpose. If you’re keen to alter your Aloy for any screenshots or photo mode pictures you want to take, you’ll immensely enjoy trying to find the perfect face paint to fit the costume she’s wearing, set with the right scene. You can swap through Aloy’s face paint options from the Photo Mode, but it will not carry over when you return to playing the game.