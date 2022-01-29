How to evolve Alolan Vulpix into Alolan Ninetales in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In Pokémon Sun and Moon, one of the most exciting changes were the new Alolan forms of some classic Pokémon. None of them have been received quite as popularly as Alolan Vulpix and Alolan Ninetales, who swapped from fire-types to ice foxes. That is why they keep bringing the alternate form back, with the latest example being Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Here is how you can evolve Alolan Vulpix into Alolan Ninetales in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

To make Alolan Vulpix evolve into Alolan Ninetales in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you will need to give them an Ice Stone. It doesn’t matter what level they are, if you give them that item, they will immediately evolve.

Ice Stones are not quite as rare as they used to be in Pokémon games, but it may still take a little time to get one. The most guaranteed way to get one is to purchase it from the Trading Post in Jubilife Village for 1,000 Merit Points. You earn Merit Points from gathering Lost Satchels from other trainers.

Additionally, if you are in the Alabaster Icelands, you can use your Pokémon to break open gem clusters scattered around the area that will give you a chance to retrieve an Ice Stone. If that isn’t working, travel around the area with Ursaluna and search for dig spots that can potentially end in an Ice Stone.