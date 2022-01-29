As time goes on, the Pokémon games are introducing more alternative ways to evolve monsters. While a large sum can still be evolved by merely leveling them up, some have other hidden methods. With that in mind, here is how to evolve Chingling into Chimecho in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

To evolve Chingling into Chimecho in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you will first need to increase its friendship level with you a lot. Unfortunately, this stat is invisible to you, but you can talk to Belamy in front of the Pokémon Pastures in Jubilife Village to get an estimate of how well it is going.

To increase friendship, simply just do a lot of things with Chingling. Winning battles with them is the most consistent way to raise it. Make sure they survive as many battles as possible and if they are low on health, give them their preferred berries. As long as they are on the field when the battle ends, they will gain some friendship.

You can also increase Chingling’s friendship by giving them EXP Candies. You can earn them by completing certain Requests and while walking around in the wild, use their Pokéball to gather resources. When you see plants, fruit, or rock clusters, send them out and they will gain a bit of experience as well as get you some items.