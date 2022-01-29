Eevee is a unique Pokémon, and it comes with eight different evolutions that you can acquire throughout your time in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Each of them has Pokédex entry you’ll want to add to your research notes, which also come with research tasks you’ll need to complete. The Grass-type version of Eevee’s evolution is called Leafon. There are two ways you can go about evolving it. In this guide, we cover how to evolve Eevee into Leafeon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The first and most straightforward method to evolving Eevee into Leafeon is to give it a Leaf Stone. The Leaf Stone is an evolution item. There are several ways to obtain the item, but the fastest way is in Jubilife Village. You’ll want to speak with Simona at the Trading Post. She’ll offer you various items that she has for sale, and many of them are evolution items to evolve your Pokémon. You’ll need to provide Simona with Merit Points for the transaction, which you can earn by finding lost trainer Satchels in the wild.

The other way to evolve Eevee is to bring it to Mossy Rock. The Mossy Rock is a distinct location in Pokémon Legends that Eevee can go to become Leafeon. So while you are standing near the Mossy Rock with Eevee in your party, you can choose to evolve it into Leafeon. You can find the Mossy Rock in the Grandtree Arena.