Of all the Eevee evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Vaporeon is generally one of the most popular choices. Regardless of which you prefer, you will need all of them to fill out your Pokédex completely. Here is how to evolve Eevee into Vaporeon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

To evolve Eevee into Vaporeon, you will need to get a Water Stone and give it to them. There are no level, friendship, or move requirements for the process. While getting evolution stones may take some time, there are more ways than ever to get them in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The best way to get a Water Stone is to purchase it from the Trading Post in Jubilife Village for 1,000 Merit Points. You earn those from finding and turning in Lost Satchels.

You can earn a Water Stone by completing Flaro’s Eevee’s Evolution Request, and since Eevee is the only one that can use it, maybe you’ll want to get it out of the way here.

Additionally, you can get a Water Stone out in the wild. Be sure to break any blue gem clusters you come across. There are a few in the Obsidian Fieldlands to the east of Deertrack Heights, so returning here and running through the ores can potentially get you a Water Stone or two. Just keep an eye out for them near bodies of water.

Finally, you can earn any evolution stone while riding Ursaluna and looking for items. There is no real guarantee for which you will find, but this is a good way to quickly earn a bunch of items.