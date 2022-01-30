A handful of Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus have specific evolution requirements you need to meet if you want to evolve them into their final form. Gligar is one of these Pokémon. It evolves into Gliscor, but you need to make sure you give it a particular item if you want to expand its Pokédex entry and add it to your collection. In this guide, we cover how to evolve Gligar into Gliscor in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Gligar will need an evolution item to evolve. First, you need to give it the Razor Fang. There are several ways to obtain a Razor Fang in Pokémon Legends, with the best method being the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. Head over there and speak with Simona. She will offer to sell you a Razor Fang, but you’ll need to earn Merit Points to purchase it. You can earn Merit Points by collecting the lost Satchels you find in the wild. These items were dropped by Pokémon trainers who were attacked by wild Pokémon and fainted as they explored the Hisui region. The more you find, the more Merit Points you’re going to earn.

Alternatively, you can also find Razor Fangs in space-time distortions, or there’s a chance your Ursaluna will find it as treasure. There’s only a chance of this happening, though, so you’re better off trying to buy it from Simona.

Once you have the item, make sure to give it to Gligar at night. It will only evolve into Gliscor when it receives the item when it’s dark out.