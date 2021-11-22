How to evolve Haunter into Gengar in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are a handful of Ghost-type Pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar are some of the most famous as they’re Pokémon from the original Pokémon games. But, if you want to evolve Haunter into Gengar, you need to meet specific requirements. In this guide, we’re going to share how you can evolve Haunter into Gengar in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You don’t need an item or a special move to evolve Haunter into Gengar. Instead, the only way to do it is by giving another player your Haunter. When you make the trade, Haunter instantly evolves into Gengar during the trade.

You can always have your friend give you a Haunter, and that’s another way you can receive the Gengar. Regardless of how you do it, trade needs to happen for Haunter to evolve into Gengar. Haunter does not need to be holding any special items, so you don’t need to worry about that. You want to make sure you exchange the Pokémon with someone you trust to ensure you receive Gengar back when the trade is over. Gengar is a useful Pokémon if you want to make sure it’s never hit by any Normal-type attacks.