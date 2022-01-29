There are multiple Pokémon for you to find and catch in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The more you add to your collection, the more Star Ranks you’ll progress to make it through the story, giving you the chance to explore all of Hisui. A special Pokémon you’ll want to evolve is Haunter. You can evolve this Pokémon into Gengar, and there’s a particular way you can go about this. In this guide, we cover how to evolve Haunter into Gengar in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are two ways to go about evolving Haunter into Gengar. The first, more straightforward method is to head to Jubilife Village and go to the Trading Post. There, you’ll speak with Simona, and she has a wide variety of items you can buy from her vendor. The item you need is the Linking Cable. You can purchase it from her using Merit Points, which you can acquire by finding lost Satchels out in the wild. These Satchels were lost by trainers who Pokémon attacked them. When you have the cable, give it to Haunter and evolve into Gengar. You can also find a Linking Cable in space-time distortions, but it’s rare.

The second choice is to reach out to a friend and trade it. You can also do this with Simona at the Trading Post. You can choose to make it a local trade or use the internet. You and the friend will need to set up an eight-digit code to connect. After that, send your friend your Haunter, and it will evolve into Gengar. You then require them to send it back to you.

Previously, you only had the option to trade Haunter with your friends. The Linking Cable evolution item enables it, so you don’t have to ask a friend for help.