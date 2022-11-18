Ever since the first generation of Pokémon, Gengar has been a very popular and sought-after Ghost-type to add to your team. It can wind up being a powerful tool to have in your party as battles begin to get tough. However, if you don’t know how to evolve your Haunter into Gengar, you could waste a lot of time trying to level them up and see no reward for it. Here is how you can acquire Gengar by evolving Haunter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Haunter into Gengar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Luckily, the process of getting Haunter to evolve into Gengar is exactly the same as it has been since the original games. When you have acquired a Haunter either through catching it or evolving Gastly, you can instantly get it to evolve to Haunter by trading it away to another player. Obviously, we recommend getting a friend to trade with you so they will send the Gengar back. You can help them as well if they have a Pokémon that requires a trade to be evolved.

While the above works, if you do not have anyone willing to trade your Haunter-turned-Gengar back to you, there is a spot in the game where someone is willingly trading a Haunter that will immediately evolve into Gengar for you. If you make your way to Levincia, there is a trainer who is looking for a Pinurchin on the eastern side of the Pokéball-shaped pier. Straight north of this location, there is a sandbar island where you can find Pinurchin spawning on. Catch one and return to this trainer to begin the trade. As soon as you acquire the Haunter, it will evolve into Gengar, and you can add it to your party.