Girafarig has a new evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It will evolve into Farigiraf, a Pokémon that is making its debut in the Paldea region. Girafarig does evolve into this Pokémon, which means you will want to make sure you catch it in the wild. When you do, there’s a specific way you have it reach this transformation. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Girafarig evolves into Farigiraf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The way you go about having Girafarig evolve is specific. First, you need to have it in your party and begin to use it in battle. Eventually, it will reach level 32. When it reaches level 32, Girafarig can learn a new attack called Twin Beam. It’s a Psychic-type move. When this happens, we highly encourage you to swap out any of the moves your Girafarig knows to this attack. Once you’ve done this, Girafarig will immediately evolve into Farigiraf. If you’d rather not evolve your Girafarig, you can stop it from going through the process, or you don’t have to teach it Twin Beam.

The Girafarig will go through the typical transformation, and when it comes to Fairgiraf, it will remain a Normal and Psychic-type Pokémon. Although it is not changing types, Farigiraf will have an updated appearance and updated stats.

Even though you might not use this Pokémon in your party, adding Farigiraf to your Pokédex will be essential to ensure you can reach the end of the game. Completing the Pokédex is a vital component of every Pokémon game.