Many Pokémon you encounter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus have special evolutions with specific requirements. If you do not meet these requirements, they cannot reach their final form. For Hisuian Sliggoo to become Hisuian Goodra, the requirement is a little bit easier than finding a specific item in the game. In this guide, we cover how to evolve Hisuian Sliggoo into Hisuian Goodra in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll want to make sure you capture a Goomy first. You can find Goomy in the Crimson Mirelands in Holm of Trials, and some players have reported seeing it in Coronet Highlands, at the Ancient Quarry.

The evolution process for Hisuian Sliggoo has not changed in Pokémon Legends. Previously, for the standard Sliggoo, all you had to do was reach at least level 50 and then wait for it to be raining. When it’s raining, Sliggoo will be able to evolve into Goodra.

Because the process is the same, make sure you level up your Hisuian Sliggoo to 50. Once it reaches 50, you’ll need to wait for the rain to arrive in the area you’re exploring. If you don’t want Hisuian Sliggoo to level up further past 50, you may want to leave it at your pasture until it starts raining. Once it does, you can highlight it in your Satchel and choose to evolve it.

Despite the Hisuian Sliggoo and Hisuian Goodra evolution process being the same, these two Pokémon are different than their standard forms. Both Hisuian Sliggoo and Hisuian Goodra are Dragon and Steel-type Pokémon, giving them several powerful resistances and making them a significantly more significant threat in Pokémon than their standard Dragon-form had been.