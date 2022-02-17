How to evolve Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode in Pokémon Go

There are several Pokémon for you to encounter and catch in Pokémon Go. Some of them appear more often during events. For example, if you’re looking to add Hisuian Voltorb to your collection, you have a chance to find it every so often, following its debut after the Pokémon Legends: Arceus was initially released. Now, you can evolve it into Hisuian Electrode. In this guide, we cover how you can evolve Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode in Pokémon Go.

Thankfully, you do not have to catch too many Hisuian Voltorbs to gain access to Hisuian Electrode. All you need to have is 50 Voltorb Candy, which means you can catch the Kanto Voltorb, and those candies will count towards evolving Hisuian Voltorb. You will need to catch at least one Hisuian Voltorb, though, and make sure you find the one you want to use as an Hisuian Electrode.

After you’ve caught a suitable Hisuian Voltorb and you have 50 Voltorb Candies, go into the in-game menu to view your Pokémon and you can choose to evolve. You only need the 50 candy and no further special requirements. Once the animation has been completed, your Hisuian Voltorb will now be a Hisuian Electrode, and it should be slightly stronger.