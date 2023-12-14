How To Evolve Inkay Into Malamar In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk

Inkay is one of the many Pokemon making Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk, and you’ll have the opportunity to add it to your collection. Inkay does have an evolution, and it will become Malamar, but the way you go about this is very specific.

You will need to meet these requirements if you want your Inkay to evolve into Malamar. It’s similar to how it worked in previous games, but you might want to change your Nintendo Switch settings and how you’re playing the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk.

How Inkay Evolves into Malamar in The Indigo Disk

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to have Inkay leveling up from a battle, but you need to have your Nintendo Switch upside down while playing The Indigo Disk. You have to remove your Nintendo Switch from its docking station, have it in handheld mode, and have all your controllers turned off from it for Inkay to evolve into Malamar.

The trick to getting Inkay to evolve into Malamar is to ensure you don’t have any Nintendo Switch controllers attached to your console. This has been a problem with several players who have a controller in their console. You want to make sure you’re using the joy cons, and you’re holding the Nintendo Switch in its handheld mode while playing the Indigo Disk.

After you have that setup, make your way over to any wild Pokemon that it can fight against in the wild. Inkay is not the strongest Pokemon, but there are a variety of wild encounters that you can find that will get Inkay to the next level, immediately becoming Malamar. You’ll then get the Malamar entry in your Pokedex, bringing you one step closer to completing the Indigo Disk.

However, if you’d rather avoid trying to evolve Malamar the traditional way, there’s a good chance you can find Malamar in a Tera Raid. These Tera Raids are scattered throughout the Blueberry Academy, and there’s a good chance that Malamar to appear in these raids, and you can add it this way. It’s a quicker method than trying to make sure the Inkay in your party evolves into one, and you use the upside-down Nintendo Switch method that you have to do. Inkay is relatively easy to find in the northeast region of the Blueberry Academy, so tracking down the starter form should be pretty quick.