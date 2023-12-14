Complete Blueberry Pokedex For The Indigo Disk DLC in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC introduces the Blueberry Pokedex. Here is every Pokemon included on the list.
The challenge is on in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as The Indigo Disk DLC introduces the Blueberry Pokedex. Like in Kitakami, this new expansion offers a wide variety of returning species, while also introducing some new options for players to catch.
This guide is a work in progress, and will continue to update as we play through The Indigo Disk
While fans won’t get a Shiny Charm for completing this Pokedex, the opportunity to see each little book on the digital bookshelf filled is too good to pass up. To help players complete this goal, below is a breakdown of every Pokemon in the Indigo Disk Blueberry Pokedex, and where to find them on the map.
Related: All Shiny Locked Pokemon in The Indigo Disk
Every Pokemon In The Indigo Disk Blueberry Pokedex
While many players will be Shiny hunting through The Indigo Disk’s Terrarium in the Scarlet & Violet DLC, others may just be content to know where a personal favorite species is hiding. Check out our table below to help find the Pokemon you might be missing.
Tip: Be sure to stock up on Pokeballs before heading out. There aren’t as many shop stops in The Indigo Disk.
Complete Blueberry Pokedex
|Pokemon
|#
|Type
|Location
|Doduo
|#001
|Normal/Flying
|Dodrio
|#002
|Normal/Flying
|Exeggcute
|#003
|Grass/Psychic
|Alolan Exeggutor
|#004
|Grass/Dragon
|Rhyhorn
|#005
|Ground/Rock
|Rhydon
|#006
|Ground/Rock
|Rhyperior
|#007
|Ground/Rock
|Venonat
|#008
|Bug/Poison
|Venomoth
|#009
|Bug/Poison
|Elekid
|#010
|Electric
|Electabuzz
|#011
|Electric
|Electivire
|#012
|Electric
|Magby
|#013
|Fire
|Magmar
|#014
|Fire
|Magmortar
|#015
|Fire
|Happiny
|#016
|Normal
|Chansey
|#017
|Normal
|Blissey
|#018
|Normal
|Scyther
|#019
|Bug/Flying
|Scizor
|#020
|Bug/Steel
|Kleavor
|#021
|Bug/Rock
|Tauros
|#022
|Normal
|Blitzle
|#023
|Electric
|Zebstrika
|#024
|Electric
|Girafarig
|#025
|Normal/Psychic
|Farigiraf
|#026
|Normal/Psychic
|Sandile
|#027
|Ground/Dark
|Krokorok
|#028
|Ground/Dark
|Krookodile
|#029
|Ground/Dark
|Rellor
|#030
|Bug
|Rabsca
|#031
|Bug/Psychic
|Rufflet
|#032
|Normal/Flying
|Braviary
|#033
|Normal/Flying
|Vullaby
|#034
|Dark/Flying
|Mandibuzz
|#035
|Dark/Flying
|Litleo
|#036
|Fire/Normal
|Pyroar
|#037
|Fire/Normal
|Deerling
|#038
|Normal/Grass
|Sawsbuck
|#039
|Normal/Grass
|Smeargle
|#040
|Normal
|Rotom
|#041
|Electric/Ghost
|Milcery
|#042
|Fairy
|Alcremie
|#043
|Fairy
|Trapinch
|#044
|Ground
|Vibrava
|#045
|Ground/Dragon
|Flygon
|#046
|Ground/Dragon
|Pikipek
|#047
|Normal/Flying
|Trumbeak
|#048
|Normal/Flying
|Toucannon
|#049
|Normal/Flying
|Tentacool
|#050
|Water/Poison
|Pokemon
|#
|Type
|Location
|Tentacruel
|#051
|Water/Poison
|Horsea
|#052
|Water
|Seadra
|#053
|Water
|Kingdra
|#054
|Water/Dragon
|Bruxish
|#055
|Water/Psychic
|Cottonee
|#056
|Grass/Fairy
|Whimsicott
|#057
|Grass/Fairy
|Comfey
|#058
|Fairy
|Slakoth
|#059
|Normal
|Vigoroth
|#060
|Normal
|Slacking
|#061
|Normal
|Oddish
|#062
|Grass/Poison
|Gloom
|#063
|Grass/Poison
|Vileplume
|#064
|Grass/Poison
|Bellossom
|#065
|Grass
|Alolan Diglett
|#066
|Ground/Steel
|Alolan Dugtrio
|#067
|Ground/Steel
|Alolan Grimer
|#068
|Poison/Dark
|Alolan Muk
|#069
|Poison/Dark
|Zangoose
|#070
|Normal
|Seviper
|#071
|Poison
|Crabrawler
|#072
|Fighting
|Crabominable
|#073
|Fighting/Ice
|Oricorio
|#074
|Psychic/Flying
|Galarian Slowpoke
|#075
|Psychic
|Slowbro
|#076
|Poison/Psychic
|Slowking
|#077
|Poison/Psychic
|Chinchou
|#078
|Water/Electric
|Lanturn
|#079
|Water/Electric
|Inkay
|#080
|Dark/Psychic
|Malamar
|#081
|Dark/Psychic
|Luvdisk
|#082
|Water
|Finneon
|#083
|Water
|Lumineon
|#084
|Water
|Alomomola
|#085
|Water
|Torkoal
|#086
|Fire
|Fletchling
|#087
|Normal/Flying
|Fletchinder
|#088
|Fire/Flying
|Talonflame
|#089
|Fire/Flying
|Dewpider
|#090
|Water/Bug
|Araquanid
|#091
|Water/Bug
|Tyrogue
|#092
|Fighting
|Hitmonlee
|#093
|Fighting
|Hitmonchan
|#094
|Fighting
|Hitmontop
|#095
|Fighting
|Alolan Geodude
|#096
|Rock/Electric
|Alolan Graveler
|#097
|Rock/Electric
|Alolan Golem
|#098
|Rock/Electric
|Drilbur
|#099
|Ground
|Excadrill
|#100
|Ground/Steel
|Pokemon
|#
|Type
|Location
|Gothita
|#101
|Psychic
|Gothorita
|#102
|Psychic
|Gothitelle
|#103
|Psychic
|Espurr
|#104
|Psychic
|Meowstic
|#105
|Psychic
|Minior
|#106
|Rock/Flying
|Cranidos
|#107
|Rock
|Rampardos
|#108
|Rock
|Shieldon
|#109
|Rock/Steel
|Bastiodon
|#110
|Rock/Steel
|Minccino
|#111
|Normal
|Cinccino
|#112
|Normal
|Skarmory
|#113
|Steel/Flying
|Swablu
|#114
|Normal/Flying
|Altaria
|#115
|Dragon/Flying
|Magnemite
|#116
|Electric/Steel
|Magneton
|#117
|Electric/Steel
|Magnezone
|#118
|Electric/Steel
|Plusle
|#119
|Electric
|Minun
|#120
|Electric
|Scraggy
|#121
|Dark/Fighting
|Scrafty
|#122
|Dark/Fighting
|Golett
|#123
|Ground/Ghost
|Golurk
|#124
|Ground/Ghost
|Numel
|#125
|Fire/Ground
|Camerupt
|#126
|Fire/Ground
|Sinistea
|#127
|Ghost
|Polteageist
|#128
|Ghost
|Porygon
|#129
|Normal
|Porygon2
|#130
|Normal
|Porygon-Z
|#131
|Normal
|Joltik
|#132
|Bug/Electric
|Galvantula
|#133
|Bug/Electric
|Tynamo
|#134
|Electric
|Eelektrik
|#135
|Electric
|Eelektross
|#136
|Electric
|Beldum
|#137
|Steel/Psychic
|Metang
|#138
|Steel/Psychic
|Metagross
|#139
|Steel/Psychic
|Axew
|#140
|Dragon
|Fraxure
|#141
|Dragon
|Haxorus
|#142
|Dragon
|Seel
|#143
|Water
|Dewgong
|#144
|Water/Ice
|Lapras
|#145
|Water/Ice
|Qwilfish
|#146
|Dark/Poison
|Overqwil
|#147
|Dark/Poison
|Solosis
|#148
|Psychic
|Duosion
|#149
|Psychic
|Reuniclus
|#150
|Psychic
|Pokemon
|#
|Type
|Location
|Snubbull
|#151
|Fairy
|Granbull
|#152
|Fairy
|Cubchoo
|#153
|Ice
|Beartic
|#154
|Ice
|Sandshrew
|#155
|Ice/Steel
|Sandslash
|#156
|Ice/Steel
|Vulpix
|#157
|Ice
|Ninetales
|#158
|Ice/Fairy
|Snover
|#159
|Grass/Ice
|Abomasnow
|#160
|Grass/Ice
|Duraludon
|#161
|Steel/Dragon
|Archaludon
|#162
|Steel/Dragon
|Hydrapple
|#163
|Grass/Dragon
|Bulbasaur
|#164
|Grass/Poison
|Ivysaur
|#165
|Grass/Poison
|Venusaur
|#166
|Grass/Poison
|Chamander
|#167
|Fire
|Charmeleon
|#168
|Fire
|Charizard
|#169
|Fire/Flying
|Squirtle
|#170
|Water
|Wartortle
|#171
|Water
|Blastoise
|#172
|Water
|Chikorita
|#173
|Grass
|Bayleaf
|#174
|Grass
|Meganium
|#175
|Grass
|Cyndaquil
|#176
|Fire
|Quilava
|#177
|Fire
|Typhlosion
|#178
|Fire
|Totodile
|#179
|Water
|Croconaw
|#180
|Water
|Feraligatr
|#181
|Water
|Treecko
|#182
|Grass
|Grovyle
|#183
|Grass
|Sceptile
|#184
|Grass
|Torchic
|#185
|Fire
|Combusken
|#186
|Fire/Fighting
|Blaziken
|#187
|Fire/Fighting
|Mudkip
|#188
|Water
|Marshtomp
|#189
|Water/Ground
|Swampert
|#190
|Water/Ground
|Turtwig
|#191
|Grass
|Grotle
|#192
|Grass
|Torterra
|#193
|Grass/Ground
|Chimchar
|#194
|Fire
|Monferno
|#195
|Fire/Fighting
|Infernape
|#196
|Fire/Fighting
|Piplup
|#197
|Water
|Prinplup
|#198
|Water
|Empoleon
|#199
|Water/Steel
|Snivy
|#200
|Grass
|Pokemon
|#
|Type
|Location
|Servine
|#201
|Grass
|Serperior
|#202
|Grass
|Tepig
|#203
|Fire
|Pignite
|#204
|Fire/Fighting
|Emboar
|#205
|Fire/Fighting
|Oshawott
|#206
|Water
|Dewott
|#207
|Water
|Samurott
|#208
|Water
|Chespin
|#209
|Grass
|Quilladin
|#210
|Grass
|Chesnaught
|#211
|Grass/Fighting
|Fennekin
|#212
|Fire
|Braixen
|#213
|Fire
|Delphox
|#214
|Fire/Psychic
|Froakie
|#215
|Water
|Frogadier
|#216
|Water
|Greninja
|#217
|Water/Dark
|Rowlet
|#218
|Grass/Flying
|Dartrix
|#219
|Grass/Flying
|Decidueye
|#220
|Grass/Ghost
|Litten
|#221
|Fire
|Torracat
|#222
|Fire
|Incineroar
|#223
|Fire/Dark
|Popplio
|#224
|Water
|Brionne
|#225
|Water
|Primarina
|#226
|Water/Fairy
|Grookey
|#227
|Grass
|Thwackey
|#228
|Grass
|Rillaboom
|#229
|Grass
|Scorbunny
|#230
|Fire
|Raboot
|#231
|Fire
|Cinderace
|#232
|Fire
|Sobble
|#233
|Water
|Drizzle
|#234
|Water
|Inteleon
|#235
|Water
|Gouging Fire
|#236
|Fire/Dragon
|Raging Bolt
|#237
|Electric/Dragon
|Iron Crown
|#238
|Steel/Psychic
|Iron Boulder
|#239
|Rock/Psychic
|Terapagos
|#240
|Normal
|Walking Wake
|#241
|Water/Dragon
|Iron Leaves
|#242
|Grass/Psychic
|Pecharunt
|#243
|Poison/Ghost
Currently, there is rumor that Deoxys and Keldeo are also part of the Pokedex, but at this time Gamepur team has yet to confirm their addition to The Indigo Disk. While there are still some favorite Pokemon companions missing from Scarlet & Violet, the second part of the DLC does a good job of filling the holes – and the story along the way to completion seems shrouded in exciting mystery.