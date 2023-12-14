Complete Blueberry Pokedex For The Indigo Disk DLC in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC introduces the Blueberry Pokedex. Here is every Pokemon included on the list.

Pokemon Scarlet Violet Indigo Disk Pokedex

The challenge is on in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as The Indigo Disk DLC introduces the Blueberry Pokedex. Like in Kitakami, this new expansion offers a wide variety of returning species, while also introducing some new options for players to catch.

While fans won’t get a Shiny Charm for completing this Pokedex, the opportunity to see each little book on the digital bookshelf filled is too good to pass up. To help players complete this goal, below is a breakdown of every Pokemon in the Indigo Disk Blueberry Pokedex, and where to find them on the map.

Every Pokemon In The Indigo Disk Blueberry Pokedex

Blueberry Pokedex Scarlet Violet Indigo Disk Pokemon
While many players will be Shiny hunting through The Indigo Disk’s Terrarium in the Scarlet & Violet DLC, others may just be content to know where a personal favorite species is hiding. Check out our table below to help find the Pokemon you might be missing.

Tip: Be sure to stock up on Pokeballs before heading out. There aren’t as many shop stops in The Indigo Disk.

Complete Blueberry Pokedex

Pokemon#TypeLocation
Doduo#001Normal/Flying
Dodrio#002Normal/Flying
Exeggcute#003Grass/Psychic
Alolan Exeggutor#004Grass/Dragon
Rhyhorn#005Ground/Rock
Rhydon#006Ground/Rock
Rhyperior#007Ground/Rock
Venonat#008Bug/Poison
Venomoth#009Bug/Poison
Elekid#010Electric
Electabuzz#011Electric
Electivire#012Electric
Magby#013Fire
Magmar#014Fire
Magmortar#015Fire
Happiny#016Normal
Chansey#017Normal
Blissey#018Normal
Scyther#019Bug/Flying
Scizor#020Bug/Steel
Kleavor#021Bug/Rock
Tauros#022Normal
Blitzle#023Electric
Zebstrika#024Electric
Girafarig#025Normal/Psychic
Farigiraf#026Normal/Psychic
Sandile#027Ground/Dark
Krokorok#028Ground/Dark
Krookodile#029Ground/Dark
Rellor#030Bug
Rabsca#031Bug/Psychic
Rufflet#032Normal/Flying
Braviary#033Normal/Flying
Vullaby#034Dark/Flying
Mandibuzz#035Dark/Flying
Litleo#036Fire/Normal
Pyroar#037Fire/Normal
Deerling#038Normal/Grass
Sawsbuck#039Normal/Grass
Smeargle#040Normal
Rotom#041Electric/Ghost
Milcery#042Fairy
Alcremie#043Fairy
Trapinch#044Ground
Vibrava#045Ground/Dragon
Flygon#046Ground/Dragon
Pikipek#047Normal/Flying
Trumbeak#048Normal/Flying
Toucannon#049Normal/Flying
Tentacool#050Water/Poison

Pokemon#TypeLocation
Tentacruel#051Water/Poison
Horsea#052Water
Seadra#053Water
Kingdra#054Water/Dragon
Bruxish#055Water/Psychic
Cottonee#056Grass/Fairy
Whimsicott#057Grass/Fairy
Comfey#058Fairy
Slakoth#059Normal
Vigoroth#060Normal
Slacking#061Normal
Oddish#062Grass/Poison
Gloom#063Grass/Poison
Vileplume#064Grass/Poison
Bellossom#065Grass
Alolan Diglett#066Ground/Steel
Alolan Dugtrio#067Ground/Steel
Alolan Grimer#068Poison/Dark
Alolan Muk#069Poison/Dark
Zangoose#070Normal
Seviper#071Poison
Crabrawler#072Fighting
Crabominable#073Fighting/Ice
Oricorio#074Psychic/Flying
Galarian Slowpoke#075Psychic
Slowbro#076Poison/Psychic
Slowking#077Poison/Psychic
Chinchou#078Water/Electric
Lanturn#079Water/Electric
Inkay#080Dark/Psychic
Malamar#081Dark/Psychic
Luvdisk#082Water
Finneon#083Water
Lumineon#084Water
Alomomola#085Water
Torkoal#086Fire
Fletchling#087Normal/Flying
Fletchinder#088Fire/Flying
Talonflame#089Fire/Flying
Dewpider#090Water/Bug
Araquanid#091Water/Bug
Tyrogue#092Fighting
Hitmonlee#093Fighting
Hitmonchan#094Fighting
Hitmontop#095Fighting
Alolan Geodude#096Rock/Electric
Alolan Graveler#097Rock/Electric
Alolan Golem#098Rock/Electric
Drilbur#099Ground
Excadrill#100Ground/Steel
Pokemon#TypeLocation
Gothita#101Psychic
Gothorita#102Psychic
Gothitelle#103Psychic
Espurr#104Psychic
Meowstic#105Psychic
Minior#106Rock/Flying
Cranidos#107Rock
Rampardos#108Rock
Shieldon#109Rock/Steel
Bastiodon#110Rock/Steel
Minccino#111Normal
Cinccino#112Normal
Skarmory#113Steel/Flying
Swablu#114Normal/Flying
Altaria#115Dragon/Flying
Magnemite#116Electric/Steel
Magneton#117Electric/Steel
Magnezone#118Electric/Steel
Plusle#119Electric
Minun#120Electric
Scraggy#121Dark/Fighting
Scrafty#122Dark/Fighting
Golett#123Ground/Ghost
Golurk#124Ground/Ghost
Numel#125Fire/Ground
Camerupt#126Fire/Ground
Sinistea#127Ghost
Polteageist#128Ghost
Porygon#129Normal
Porygon2#130Normal
Porygon-Z#131Normal
Joltik#132Bug/Electric
Galvantula#133Bug/Electric
Tynamo#134Electric
Eelektrik#135Electric
Eelektross#136Electric
Beldum#137Steel/Psychic
Metang#138Steel/Psychic
Metagross#139Steel/Psychic
Axew#140Dragon
Fraxure#141Dragon
Haxorus#142Dragon
Seel#143Water
Dewgong#144Water/Ice
Lapras#145Water/Ice
Qwilfish#146Dark/Poison
Overqwil#147Dark/Poison
Solosis#148Psychic
Duosion#149Psychic
Reuniclus#150Psychic
Pokemon#TypeLocation
Snubbull#151Fairy
Granbull#152Fairy
Cubchoo#153Ice
Beartic#154Ice
Sandshrew#155Ice/Steel
Sandslash#156Ice/Steel
Vulpix#157Ice
Ninetales#158Ice/Fairy
Snover#159Grass/Ice
Abomasnow#160Grass/Ice
Duraludon#161Steel/Dragon
Archaludon#162Steel/Dragon
Hydrapple#163Grass/Dragon
Bulbasaur#164Grass/Poison
Ivysaur#165Grass/Poison
Venusaur#166Grass/Poison
Chamander#167Fire
Charmeleon#168Fire
Charizard#169Fire/Flying
Squirtle#170Water
Wartortle#171Water
Blastoise#172Water
Chikorita#173Grass
Bayleaf#174Grass
Meganium#175Grass
Cyndaquil#176Fire
Quilava#177Fire
Typhlosion#178Fire
Totodile#179Water
Croconaw#180Water
Feraligatr#181Water
Treecko#182Grass
Grovyle#183Grass
Sceptile#184Grass
Torchic#185Fire
Combusken#186Fire/Fighting
Blaziken#187Fire/Fighting
Mudkip#188Water
Marshtomp#189Water/Ground
Swampert#190Water/Ground
Turtwig#191Grass
Grotle#192Grass
Torterra#193Grass/Ground
Chimchar#194Fire
Monferno#195Fire/Fighting
Infernape#196Fire/Fighting
Piplup#197Water
Prinplup#198Water
Empoleon#199Water/Steel
Snivy#200Grass
Pokemon#TypeLocation
Servine#201Grass
Serperior#202Grass
Tepig#203Fire
Pignite#204Fire/Fighting
Emboar#205Fire/Fighting
Oshawott#206Water
Dewott#207Water
Samurott#208Water
Chespin#209Grass
Quilladin#210Grass
Chesnaught#211Grass/Fighting
Fennekin#212Fire
Braixen#213Fire
Delphox#214Fire/Psychic
Froakie#215Water
Frogadier#216Water
Greninja#217Water/Dark
Rowlet#218Grass/Flying
Dartrix#219Grass/Flying
Decidueye#220Grass/Ghost
Litten#221Fire
Torracat#222Fire
Incineroar#223Fire/Dark
Popplio#224Water
Brionne#225Water
Primarina#226Water/Fairy
Grookey#227Grass
Thwackey#228Grass
Rillaboom#229Grass
Scorbunny#230Fire
Raboot#231Fire
Cinderace#232Fire
Sobble#233Water
Drizzle#234Water
Inteleon#235Water
Gouging Fire#236Fire/Dragon
Raging Bolt#237Electric/Dragon
Iron Crown#238Steel/Psychic
Iron Boulder#239Rock/Psychic
Terapagos#240Normal
Walking Wake#241Water/Dragon
Iron Leaves#242Grass/Psychic
Pecharunt#243Poison/Ghost

Currently, there is rumor that Deoxys and Keldeo are also part of the Pokedex, but at this time Gamepur team has yet to confirm their addition to The Indigo Disk. While there are still some favorite Pokemon companions missing from Scarlet & Violet, the second part of the DLC does a good job of filling the holes – and the story along the way to completion seems shrouded in exciting mystery.

