The challenge is on in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as The Indigo Disk DLC introduces the Blueberry Pokedex. Like in Kitakami, this new expansion offers a wide variety of returning species, while also introducing some new options for players to catch.

While fans won’t get a Shiny Charm for completing this Pokedex, the opportunity to see each little book on the digital bookshelf filled is too good to pass up. To help players complete this goal, below is a breakdown of every Pokemon in the Indigo Disk Blueberry Pokedex, and where to find them on the map.

Every Pokemon In The Indigo Disk Blueberry Pokedex

While many players will be Shiny hunting through The Indigo Disk’s Terrarium in the Scarlet & Violet DLC, others may just be content to know where a personal favorite species is hiding. Check out our table below to help find the Pokemon you might be missing.

Tip: Be sure to stock up on Pokeballs before heading out. There aren’t as many shop stops in The Indigo Disk.

Complete Blueberry Pokedex

1-50 51-100 101-150 151-200 201-243 Pokemon # Type Location Doduo #001 Normal/Flying Dodrio #002 Normal/Flying Exeggcute #003 Grass/Psychic Alolan Exeggutor #004 Grass/Dragon Rhyhorn #005 Ground/Rock Rhydon #006 Ground/Rock Rhyperior #007 Ground/Rock Venonat #008 Bug/Poison Venomoth #009 Bug/Poison Elekid #010 Electric Electabuzz #011 Electric Electivire #012 Electric Magby #013 Fire Magmar #014 Fire Magmortar #015 Fire Happiny #016 Normal Chansey #017 Normal Blissey #018 Normal Scyther #019 Bug/Flying Scizor #020 Bug/Steel Kleavor #021 Bug/Rock Tauros #022 Normal Blitzle #023 Electric Zebstrika #024 Electric Girafarig #025 Normal/Psychic Farigiraf #026 Normal/Psychic Sandile #027 Ground/Dark Krokorok #028 Ground/Dark Krookodile #029 Ground/Dark Rellor #030 Bug Rabsca #031 Bug/Psychic Rufflet #032 Normal/Flying Braviary #033 Normal/Flying Vullaby #034 Dark/Flying Mandibuzz #035 Dark/Flying Litleo #036 Fire/Normal Pyroar #037 Fire/Normal Deerling #038 Normal/Grass Sawsbuck #039 Normal/Grass Smeargle #040 Normal Rotom #041 Electric/Ghost Milcery #042 Fairy Alcremie #043 Fairy Trapinch #044 Ground Vibrava #045 Ground/Dragon Flygon #046 Ground/Dragon Pikipek #047 Normal/Flying Trumbeak #048 Normal/Flying Toucannon #049 Normal/Flying Tentacool #050 Water/Poison Pokemon # Type Location Tentacruel #051 Water/Poison Horsea #052 Water Seadra #053 Water Kingdra #054 Water/Dragon Bruxish #055 Water/Psychic Cottonee #056 Grass/Fairy Whimsicott #057 Grass/Fairy Comfey #058 Fairy Slakoth #059 Normal Vigoroth #060 Normal Slacking #061 Normal Oddish #062 Grass/Poison Gloom #063 Grass/Poison Vileplume #064 Grass/Poison Bellossom #065 Grass Alolan Diglett #066 Ground/Steel Alolan Dugtrio #067 Ground/Steel Alolan Grimer #068 Poison/Dark Alolan Muk #069 Poison/Dark Zangoose #070 Normal Seviper #071 Poison Crabrawler #072 Fighting Crabominable #073 Fighting/Ice Oricorio #074 Psychic/Flying Galarian Slowpoke #075 Psychic Slowbro #076 Poison/Psychic Slowking #077 Poison/Psychic Chinchou #078 Water/Electric Lanturn #079 Water/Electric Inkay #080 Dark/Psychic Malamar #081 Dark/Psychic Luvdisk #082 Water Finneon #083 Water Lumineon #084 Water Alomomola #085 Water Torkoal #086 Fire Fletchling #087 Normal/Flying Fletchinder #088 Fire/Flying Talonflame #089 Fire/Flying Dewpider #090 Water/Bug Araquanid #091 Water/Bug Tyrogue #092 Fighting Hitmonlee #093 Fighting Hitmonchan #094 Fighting Hitmontop #095 Fighting Alolan Geodude #096 Rock/Electric Alolan Graveler #097 Rock/Electric Alolan Golem #098 Rock/Electric Drilbur #099 Ground Excadrill #100 Ground/Steel Pokemon # Type Location Gothita #101 Psychic Gothorita #102 Psychic Gothitelle #103 Psychic Espurr #104 Psychic Meowstic #105 Psychic Minior #106 Rock/Flying Cranidos #107 Rock Rampardos #108 Rock Shieldon #109 Rock/Steel Bastiodon #110 Rock/Steel Minccino #111 Normal Cinccino #112 Normal Skarmory #113 Steel/Flying Swablu #114 Normal/Flying Altaria #115 Dragon/Flying Magnemite #116 Electric/Steel Magneton #117 Electric/Steel Magnezone #118 Electric/Steel Plusle #119 Electric Minun #120 Electric Scraggy #121 Dark/Fighting Scrafty #122 Dark/Fighting Golett #123 Ground/Ghost Golurk #124 Ground/Ghost Numel #125 Fire/Ground Camerupt #126 Fire/Ground Sinistea #127 Ghost Polteageist #128 Ghost Porygon #129 Normal Porygon2 #130 Normal Porygon-Z #131 Normal Joltik #132 Bug/Electric Galvantula #133 Bug/Electric Tynamo #134 Electric Eelektrik #135 Electric Eelektross #136 Electric Beldum #137 Steel/Psychic Metang #138 Steel/Psychic Metagross #139 Steel/Psychic Axew #140 Dragon Fraxure #141 Dragon Haxorus #142 Dragon Seel #143 Water Dewgong #144 Water/Ice Lapras #145 Water/Ice Qwilfish #146 Dark/Poison Overqwil #147 Dark/Poison Solosis #148 Psychic Duosion #149 Psychic Reuniclus #150 Psychic Pokemon # Type Location Snubbull #151 Fairy Granbull #152 Fairy Cubchoo #153 Ice Beartic #154 Ice Sandshrew #155 Ice/Steel Sandslash #156 Ice/Steel Vulpix #157 Ice Ninetales #158 Ice/Fairy Snover #159 Grass/Ice Abomasnow #160 Grass/Ice Duraludon #161 Steel/Dragon Archaludon #162 Steel/Dragon Hydrapple #163 Grass/Dragon Bulbasaur #164 Grass/Poison Ivysaur #165 Grass/Poison Venusaur #166 Grass/Poison Chamander #167 Fire Charmeleon #168 Fire Charizard #169 Fire/Flying Squirtle #170 Water Wartortle #171 Water Blastoise #172 Water Chikorita #173 Grass Bayleaf #174 Grass Meganium #175 Grass Cyndaquil #176 Fire Quilava #177 Fire Typhlosion #178 Fire Totodile #179 Water Croconaw #180 Water Feraligatr #181 Water Treecko #182 Grass Grovyle #183 Grass Sceptile #184 Grass Torchic #185 Fire Combusken #186 Fire/Fighting Blaziken #187 Fire/Fighting Mudkip #188 Water Marshtomp #189 Water/Ground Swampert #190 Water/Ground Turtwig #191 Grass Grotle #192 Grass Torterra #193 Grass/Ground Chimchar #194 Fire Monferno #195 Fire/Fighting Infernape #196 Fire/Fighting Piplup #197 Water Prinplup #198 Water Empoleon #199 Water/Steel Snivy #200 Grass Pokemon # Type Location Servine #201 Grass Serperior #202 Grass Tepig #203 Fire Pignite #204 Fire/Fighting Emboar #205 Fire/Fighting Oshawott #206 Water Dewott #207 Water Samurott #208 Water Chespin #209 Grass Quilladin #210 Grass Chesnaught #211 Grass/Fighting Fennekin #212 Fire Braixen #213 Fire Delphox #214 Fire/Psychic Froakie #215 Water Frogadier #216 Water Greninja #217 Water/Dark Rowlet #218 Grass/Flying Dartrix #219 Grass/Flying Decidueye #220 Grass/Ghost Litten #221 Fire Torracat #222 Fire Incineroar #223 Fire/Dark Popplio #224 Water Brionne #225 Water Primarina #226 Water/Fairy Grookey #227 Grass Thwackey #228 Grass Rillaboom #229 Grass Scorbunny #230 Fire Raboot #231 Fire Cinderace #232 Fire Sobble #233 Water Drizzle #234 Water Inteleon #235 Water Gouging Fire #236 Fire/Dragon Raging Bolt #237 Electric/Dragon Iron Crown #238 Steel/Psychic Iron Boulder #239 Rock/Psychic Terapagos #240 Normal Walking Wake #241 Water/Dragon Iron Leaves #242 Grass/Psychic Pecharunt #243 Poison/Ghost

Currently, there is rumor that Deoxys and Keldeo are also part of the Pokedex, but at this time Gamepur team has yet to confirm their addition to The Indigo Disk. While there are still some favorite Pokemon companions missing from Scarlet & Violet, the second part of the DLC does a good job of filling the holes – and the story along the way to completion seems shrouded in exciting mystery.