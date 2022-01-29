Kadabra is the second form of Abra, a Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Abra is a tricky Pokémon because it attempts to teleport away when you get too close to it. If you catch it, you’ll be able to evolve it into Kadabra, becoming more powerful as it levels up. Eventually, you’ll want to evolve it into its final form, Alakazam. But it requires a special method to do it. In this guide, we’ll cover how to evolve Kadabra into Alakazam in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are two ways to go about evolving Kadabra. The first one is to use the evolution item Linking Cable. It essentially allows you to forgo trading another player your Kadabra, thereby forcing Kadabra to become Alakazam. You can find this item at the Trading Post in Jubilife Village by speaking to Simona. She will have a Linking Cable available, but you’ll have to buy it using Merit Points. You can earn Merit Points by collecting Satchels you find in the wild dropped by players who were attacked by Pokémon.

The other way is to trade with other players directly. You’ll need an internet connection or to have another player who is near you with a Nintendo Switch. You’ll still need to go to the Trading Post in Jubilife City and speak with Simona to start the trade. After that, create the eight-digit code you and the other player will choose, and then trade Kadabra to them. When it reaches the other player, it will become Alakazam, and your friend will need to trade the Pokémon back to you.

Usually, trading with other players is the only way to evolve Kadabra. But Pokémon Legends added the new method with the Linking Cable.