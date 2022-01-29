Kirlia is a Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and it has two evolutions you can potentially receive in the game. These evolutions vary, with Gardevoir being the Psychic and Fairy-type and Gallade being the Psychic and Fighting-type. Having both is optimal to increase your overall Pokédex in the game. In this guide, we’re going to detail to you how to evolve Kirlia into Gallade in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are two things you’ll need to do to make sure Kilira evolves into Gallade. The first is to make sure you catch a male Kirlia. If you do not have a male Kirlia, you’ll have to go out of your way to find another one or catch a male Ralts, the starting Pokémon for this family.

Next, you’ll have to find a Dawn Stone. The Dawn Stone is a evolution item that you can find in several locations in Pokémon Legends. The standard way to find this item is to head over to the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. There, you’ll want to speak with Simona. She can offer to sell you a Dawn Stone, but you’ll need to buy it using Merit Points. You can earn these Merit Points by collecting lost Satchels scattered throughout your game. Alternatively, you can check out the space-time distortions to potentially find one on the ground or while riding Ursaluna. However, there’s a random chance of finding a Dawn Stone.

Once you have the Dawn Stone and your Male Kirlia, you can evolve it into Gallade.