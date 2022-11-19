Ralts and Kirlia are returning to the Pokémon series in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You will have a chance for your Ralts to evolve into a Kirlia, or you can find a Kirlia out in the wild as you explore the Paldea region. These Pokémon share a third form, but obtaining it is specific, especially if you’re going for the second version of their final form, Gallade. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Kirlia into Gallade in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Kirlia evolves into Gallade in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are two parts for Kirlia to evolve into Gallade, which makes it slightly more complicated than its usual form, Gardevoir. The first thing you need to do is make sure that you have a male Kirlia. You may need to go out of your way to catch a male Ralts when you start the game or encounter a male Kirlia in the wild. Regardless of how you do this, the Kirlia you want to evolve into Gallade needs to be a male.

The next step is to make sure that you have a Dawn Stone. The Dawn Stone is a rare evolution stone that you will give to this Pokémon, and it will become Gallade. You can give this item to a male Kirlia at any time, even before it reaches level 30. Normally, a female Kirlia will evolve into a Gardevoir at level 30, but if you capture a male Kirlia in the wild before it reaches this point, it can receive a Dawn Stone to become Gallade. It’s up to you to decide when you want to evolve it.

Gallade is a Fighting and Psychic-type Pokémon with a high amount of attack, making it a favorite for many Pokémon players.