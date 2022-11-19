Greavard is making its debut to the Pokémon franchise in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You will have the chance to catch it in the Paldea region, adding it to your collection and potentially making it a team member. This friendly Ghost-type dog is a loyal companion; it can become stronger by evolving into a Houndstone. If you want this to happen, you will need to do a specific thing. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Greavard into Houndstone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Greavard evolves into Houndstone in Pokémon Scarlet

The process of evolving Greavard into Houndstone is not too difficult, but it is specific. The only time Greavard can evolve into Houndstone is if its night out, which means you need to wait until the sun is down in your Pokémon Scarlet or Violet game, and then you should be able to level it up only once past 30 for Greavard to become Houndstone.

Hitting a level up at level 30, or beyond it, at night is the trick you need to ensure you hit. Once this happens, Greavard will become Houndstone. Although it is an evolved form, Houndstone shares the same Ghost-type affinity as Greavard, and the two are not too widely different beyond their appearances. We recommend Greavard be your party for this to happen as a party member or as the lead choice to win a battle for the level.

You can find Greavard in plenty of northern locations in the Paldea region. You will likely already find it close to level 30, so you will likely only need to level it up once, and then it will become a Houndstone.