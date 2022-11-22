How to evolve Larvesta into Volcarona in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Larvesta is a unique Bug and Fire-type Pokémon, a fuzzy moth that can shoot out a ton of fire. It’s a cute and powerful critter, but it also takes a long time to evolve into the mighty Volcarona, an extremely strong Bug Pokémon. Volcarona is easily one of the most powerful non-Legendary Bug Pokémon in the franchise, but for this power, you’ll have to do a lot of work leading up to its evolution. For newly-minted Larvesta fans, here’s how to evolve it into Volcarona.

How to evolve Larvesta into Volcarona

Volcarona is the final stage in Larvesta’s two-stage evolution line. To evolve Larvesta into Volarona, you must level up Larvesta to Level 59. While Bug Pokémon are well known for evolving early, you must stick with Larvesta for a very long time before it manages to evolve into its most powerful form. You can gain experience points for Larvesta by catching Pokémon in the wild, battling and defeating other Pokémon, or feeding Larvesta EXP candies or Rare Candies.

Where to find Larvesta in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Of course, before you can evolve a Larvesta into Volcarona, you have to catch one first. Larvesta can be found crawling in just one prominent location in the game. The Asado Desert, an area west of Cascarrafa, is also home to other Pokémon like Cacnea and Bronzor.

When trying to catch a Larvesta, be sure to bring a Flying, Water, or Rock-type Pokémon. Weaken the Pokémon down before trying to capture it for a high rate of success. Larvesta’s will be relatively low-leveled, so be sure to bring a Pokémon that matches its power level before trying to capture it.