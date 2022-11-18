What level does Quaxly evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Quaxly is one of the three Pokémon you can choose to start your journey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s the Water-type Pokémon, and like many of the previous starter Pokémon throughout the franchise, it will have three unique evolutions you can unlock as you progress through the game. These happen at separate times, though. What levels will Quaxly evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

When does Quaxly evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The first evolution for Quaxly will happen relatively early in the game. It can become its second evolution, Quaxwell, when it reaches level 16. Most of the starter Pokémon also follow this pattern, and for those who have already played Pokémon games before, these numbers are typically in sync. There have been a few entries where the starter Pokémon have had different levels, with some being level 14 or 15.

However, all three of the starter Pokémon share the same leveling system. This means that when you have a Quaxwell at level 16, you will need to continually level it up until it reaches level 36, unlocking its final evolution, Quawuaval, a Water and Fighting-type Pokémon. With the added Fighting-type to its moveset, it should make it a more reliable Pokémon in combat, especially if you’re taking on Normal, Ice, Rock, Dark, or Steel-type Pokémon. Unfortunately, none of its Fighting-type moves won’t do anything to Ghost-type Pokémon, but that’s the added benefit of it being a Water-type.

You can have your Quaxwell reach level 36 at any time in the game, so long as you have it in your party and consistently use it in combat. We recommend adventuring out to challenge the various Gyms in Paldea because these make it easier for higher level Pokémon to obey you in battles.