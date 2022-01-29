How to evolve Magmar into Magmortar in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

There are 242 Pokémon species available in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These include old Pokémon from past generations, new Hisuian forms, and entirely new Pokémon. There is a Pokémon for every trainer, and you won’t run out of Pokémon to catch for a long period. That said, some of these Pokémon aren’t catchable, but you’ll be able to obtain them by evolving their predeceasing form. Fire-type juggernaut Magmortar is one such Pokémon that can only be acquired by evolving Magmar. However, trainers will need a specific item to evolve Magmar, and here’s how to acquire it.

How to evolve Magmar into Magmortar

Evolving Magmar into Mamortar is pretty straightforward. You will need a specific item called Magmarizer which can be bought from Simona’s stand in Jubilife Village for 1,000 Merit Points. Once done, add Magmar to your party if it wasn’t already there and then use the Magmarizer item on it, followed by trading the Pokémon. This will instantly turn Magmar into Magmortar regardless of its level. However, make sure to trade it with someone you know so that you can get it back.

If you are planning to obtain a Magmortar but aren’t sure where to find its predeceasing form Magmar, simply head to Firespit Island in Cobalt Coastlands. Here, you should be easily able to spot Magmar.