How to evolve Pawniard into Bisharp in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With Bisharp getting a new evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you are likely looking to get your hands on the new powerful Kingambit. To do that, you need to get a little lucky after you have put in the work on getting your Pawniard to a spot where it can evolve. It will take a bit, but here is how you can get Pawniard to evolve into Bisharp in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Pawniard to evolve into Bisharp in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When you have added Pawniard to your collection in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can get it to evolve into Bisharp by raising it to level 52. This adds it to the small group of Pokémon that evolve after the level 50 threshold, with its third evolution form not being tied to level at all.

To level up your Pawniard faster, we recommend keeping it near the front of your party. As long as it does not faint, it can gain experience from battles and will earn more when it actually appears in the battle. Of course, you can also raise its level by giving it EXP Candies and Rare Candy, which can make the leveling up process go much faster if you have amassed quite a few.

Bisharp is a Dark and Steel dual type Pokémon. What you should know is that it is most susceptible to Fighting attacks, so do whatever you can to avoid those encounters. It is also weak to Fire and Ground attacks. While those are big weaknesses, it can withstand Dark, Dragon, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel attacks. Poison and Psychic moves also no effect on it at all.

Given all of the above information, Bisharp is a useful Pokémon to have for battles and gets even better when it evolves into Kingambit.