How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bisharp is availlabe for you to catch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can evolve your Pawniard into one if you find that one in the wild, or you seek out Bisharp to add it to your collection. What major change to Bisharp for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is it will have a third evolution, Kingambit. How you go about getting this transformation can be challenging, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokémon Scalet and Violet.

How Bisharp evolves into Kingambit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The first thing you need to do is get a Leader’s Crest item. It’s an evolution item that Bisharp needs to hold to become Kingambit. Unlike the other evolution item ins Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you won’t be able to find them at a store. Instead, you must travel to North Province Area Two and take it off a Bisharp you find in the wild.

Related: Where to find Leader’s Crest in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Bisharp needs to be surrounded by a small group of Pawniward, which indicates it’s holding a Leader’s Crest. We recommend catching this Bisharp and taking the Leader’s Crest off it to give it to the one you want to evolve.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, you must battle against other Bisharp that also have a Leader’s Crest. This means you need to continue searching North Province Area Two for Bisharp, surrounded by several Pawniard. You will need to defeat at least three of this Bisharp while your Bisharp is holding the Leader’s Crest. Upon defeating the third Bisharp, yours will be ready to evolve into Kingambit. The only thing left to do is to have it evolve one time, which you can do with a Rare Candy, or you can keep battling with it.