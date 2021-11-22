How to evolve Poliwhirl into Poliwrath in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Poliwhirl has two evolutions in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You can choose to evolve into a Poliwraith or a Politoed. Both of them are good choices, depending on what you want to use during your journey. However, if you’re looking to complete your PokéDex, you’ll need to find two Poliwhirl and evolve one of each. In this guide, we’re going to share how you can evolve Poliwhirl into Poliwrath in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You can only have a Poliwhirl evolve into a Poliwrath by giving it a Water Stone. You can find a Water Stone by searching for one on Route 213. However, several Pokémon in the game require Water Stones. So you’re going to need more.

The other location you can also find a Water Stone is the Grand Underground. You’ll be able to access this location by receiving the Explorer’s Kit in Eterna City when you speak with the old man who lives next to the Pokémon Center. You then need to complete the fossil digging minigame, and you have a chance to find one. There’s no guarantee it will appear while you’re doing this. If you want to increase your chances of finding a Water Stone, try increasing your Diglett and Dugtrio bonus by running across the sparkles they leave behind as you move through the passageways.