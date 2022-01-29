How to evolve Rhydon into Rhyperior in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus features a lot of strong returning Pokémon that will be a solid addition to any roster. These Pokémon generally hide behind the long evolution process, and you won’t be able to catch them in the wild. One such Pokémon is Rhyperior, the evolution of Rhydon. If you want to obtain a Rhyperior but are unaware of doing so, follow the below-mentioned guide.

How to evolve Rhydon into Rhyperior

Trainers can either catch a Rhydon and evolve it into a Rhyperior or go the long route by catching a Rhyhorn and evolving it all the way through. Rhyhorn can be either found in Bolderoll Slope, Diamond Heath, and Shrouded Ruins in Crimson Mirelands or Celestica Trail and Sacred Plaza in Coronet Highlands. The Pokémon can evolve into a Rhydon starting at level 42 (no item required).

Alternatively, you can simply catch a Rhydon in Celestica Trail and Sacred Plaza in Coronet Highlands to eliminate the hassle of catching and leveling up a Rhyhorn.

To evolve a Rhydon into Rhyperior, you need a specific item called Protector which can be bought from Simona’s stand in Jubilife Village for 1,400 Merit Points. Once you have the item, use it on the Rhydon, followed by trading the Pokémon, and it will evolve into a Rhyperior.